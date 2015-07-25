FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition stages 31 air strikes on Islamic State: statement
#World News
July 25, 2015 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition stages 31 air strikes on Islamic State: statement

Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, in this file photo taken on June 25, 2015.REUTERS/Ali Sahin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants with 22 air strikes in Iraq on Friday and nine in Syria, the Command Joint Task Force said on Saturday.

Seven of the attacks were near the Iraqi city of Fallujah and hit bridges, a bomb-making facility and other targets. The strikes in Iraq were near the cities of Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Habbaniyah, Makmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tel Afar and hit tactical units, weapons and other assets.

In Syria, fighting positions, tactical units and equipment were targeted in strikes near Al Hasakah, Ar Raqqah, Dayr Az and Kobani, a statement said.

Writing by Bill Trott Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
