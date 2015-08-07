FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State targeted in 15 air strikes by U.S., allies: statement
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 7, 2015 / 5:28 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 15 air strikes by U.S., allies: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners have carried out an additional 15 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday.

Six of the strikes, which were conducted on Thursday, were in Syria near the cities of Al Hasaka, Aleppo, Ayn Isa and Dayr Az Zawr and hit tactical units, fighting positions and equipment. The task force statement said coalition strikes this week had helped the YPG Syrian Kurd forces establish greater control in Al Hasaka.

In Iraq, nine air strikes targeted tactical units, vehicles, fighting positions, and weapons near six cities, according to the task force.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.