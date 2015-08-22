FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition stages 27 air strikes on Islamic State: statement
#World News
August 22, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition stages 27 air strikes on Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners targeted Islamic State in 27 air strikes in Friday’s round of daily attacks on the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Saturday.

Twenty-two of the strikes were in Iraq with the greatest concentrations near the cities of Bayji and Mosul, where tactical units, buildings, fighting positions, weapons and vehicles were hit. Islamic State forces were hit near nine other Iraqi cities, the statement said.

In Syria, five attacks near the cities of Al Hasakah, Al Hawl and Kobani hit fighting positions, a bunker and a tactical unit.

Writing by Bill Trott Editing by Eric Beech

