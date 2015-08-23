FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-led coalition stages 26 air strikes on Islamic State
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 23, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition stages 26 air strikes on Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners targeted Islamic State in 26 air strikes in Saturday’s round of daily attacks on the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Sunday.

Seventeen of the strikes were in Iraq, with the greatest concentrations near the cities of Bayji, Mosul and Ramadi, where tactical units, buildings, fighting positions, weapons and vehicles were hit. The strikes also hit Islamic State forces near four other Iraqi cities, the statement said.

In Syria, eight attacks near the cities of Al Hasakah, Al Hawl, Ar Raqqah and Ayn Isa hit fighting positions, vehicles, a bunker and a tactical unit as well as four bunkers.

A ninth attack near Washiyah had inconclusive results, the statement said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.