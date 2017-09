U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the economy in the White House press briefing room in Washington April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said he spoke with Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Tuesday about how the Pentagon should be organized to meet global threats, including from Islamic State.

Obama spoke with reporters after meeting with Carter at the White House. Obama said he would discuss the Islamic State threat with combatant commanders and the Joint Chiefs of Staff at a meeting later on Tuesday.