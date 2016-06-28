FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No change in Iran behavior in Syria since nuclear deal: U.S. official
June 28, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

No change in Iran behavior in Syria since nuclear deal: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brett McGurk, U.S. President Barack Obama’s special envoy in the fight against Islamic State, said on Tuesday he has seen no “significant” change in Iran’s behavior in Syria under the international nuclear deal announced last July.

“I have not seen a significant change in Iranian behavior ... They are primarily working to prop up the Assad regime,” McGurk told a U.S. Senate hearing. He said Iran is also supporting some Shi‘ite militia groups that are operating in Iraq.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

