U.S. warns of more risks in Iraq after Navy SEAL's death
May 4, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

U.S. warns of more risks in Iraq after Navy SEAL's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter testifies on operations against the Islamic State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter cautioned on Wednesday of risks ahead in the campaign against Islamic State as he confirmed the identity of a Navy SEAL killed during attack by the militant group in northern Iraq on Tuesday.

“These risks will continue and we greatly regret his loss,” Carter said, naming the him as Petty Officer First Class Charles Keating.

“But allowing ISIL safe haven would carry greater risk for us all. So we agreed today that we would continue – all of us – to do more to accelerate ISIL’s lasting defeat,” he said following talks with allies in Germany, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
