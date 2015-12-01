PM Abadi says Iraq does not need foreign ground troops

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday his country did not need foreign ground troops, after the United States said it was sending an elite special unit to help combat Islamic State.
“The Iraqi government stresses that any military operation or the deployment of any foreign forces - special or not - in any place in Iraq cannot happen without its approval and coordination and full respect of Iraqi sovereignty,” Abadi said in a statement.
Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford