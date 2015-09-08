Kerry reaffirms U.S. commitment to Israel security in call: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a weekend telephone call and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“The secretary and the prime minister reiterated the need to continue pushing back on Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region, and he agreed to continue to have these discussions in the coming weeks,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing.

“The secretary reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security and continued military and security relationship,” he said.

On Tuesday, President Barack Obama secured 41 votes in the U.S. Senate for the international nuclear deal with Iran, just enough to block a final vote on a measure of disapproval. Netanyahu has been a fierce critic of the agreement.

Kirby said Kerry and Netanyahu discussed a range of issues, including their concerns over media reports of potential Russian military buildup in Syria, Moscow’s longtime ally.