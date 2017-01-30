FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pence, Jordan's Abdullah discuss Islamic State, Syria, U.S. embassy in Israel: White House
January 30, 2017 / 7:47 PM / 7 months ago

Pence, Jordan's Abdullah discuss Islamic State, Syria, U.S. embassy in Israel: White House

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington, DC, U.S. January 27, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday discussed a range of issues from speeding up the fight against Islamic State, the crisis in Syria, and efforts to reach an agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, the White House said.

Abdullah, the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new administration, also raised the issue of potential changes to the U.S. embassy in Israel, the White House said in a statement.

President Donald Trump is expected to greet Abdullah at a prayer event in Washington on Thursday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer separately told reporters in a daily briefing.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

