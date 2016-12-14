FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry speaks to Russian, Turkish officials on Aleppo fighting: State Department
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 7:48 PM / in 10 months

Kerry speaks to Russian, Turkish officials on Aleppo fighting: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a news conference after a meeting in Paris, France December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke by phone on Wednesday with his Russian, Turkish and Qatari counterparts, stressing the need to continue seeking a ceasefire for the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo and the resumption of political talks to end the war.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said Kerry spoke to the three foreign ministers after a ceasefire brokered on Tuesday by Russia and Turkey failed to take effect and fighting resumed.

“In all of these conversations, the secretary has stressed the need to continue to try to stop the bloodshed and violence with a meaningful ceasefire,” Kirby told a briefing, adding that “whatever was announced yesterday obviously didn’t survive very long due to the regime.”

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Mohammad Zargham, writing by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.