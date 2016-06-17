FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says U.S. diplomats' Syria memo is 'important statement'
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

Kerry says U.S. diplomats' Syria memo is 'important statement'

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the Oslo Forum at Losby Gods, June 15, 2016, in Finstadjordet, Norway.REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that an internal memo on Syria signed by more than 50 U.S. diplomats is an “important statement” that he would discuss when he gets back to Washington.

The memo is sharply critical of U.S. policy in Syria, calling for military strikes against President Bashar al-Assad’s government to stop its persistent violations of a civil war ceasefire.

“It’s an important statement and I respect the process, very, very much. I will ... have a chance to meet with people when I get back,” Kerry told Reuters during a visit in Copenhagen.

He said he had not seen the memo.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton Writing by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alison Williams

