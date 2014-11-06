FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. launches fresh strikes on Khorasan group in Syria
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 6, 2014 / 4:24 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. launches fresh strikes on Khorasan group in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said it conducted air strikes on Wednesday night against the so-called Khorasan group of al Qaeda-linked militants based in Syria, saying the group was plotting to attack Europe or the United States.

Separately, one U.S. official said a target of the strike was David Drugeon, a French-born militant and convert to Islam who some U.S. officials have described as a bombmaker for the group. U.S. officials have not confirmed that Drugeon was killed in the attack.

U.S. officials also said they believed a leader of the Khorasan group named Muhsin al-Fadhli, who had been targeted in an earlier U.S. strike, is still alive.

In a statement on Thursday, Central Command said the strikes were carried out by the U.S. military against five Khorasan targets near Sarmada, Syria.

“We are still assessing the outcome of the attack, but have initial indications that it resulted in the intended effects by striking terrorists destroying or severely damaging” several of the group’s vehicles and buildings as well as bombmaking and training facilities, it said.

“We took decisive action to protect our interests and remove their capability to act,” it said.

“These al-Qa‘ida operatives are taking advantage of the Syrian conflict to advance attacks against Western interests.”

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.