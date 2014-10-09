U.S. military, partners conduct strikes near Syrian city of Kobani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military and partner nations have conducted eight airstrikes against Islamic State fighters near the embattled Syrian city of Kobani, which is still under the control of Kurdish militia, U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday.

“U.S. Central Command continues to monitor the situation in Kobani closely. Indications are that Kurdish militia there continue to control most of the city and are holding out against ISIL,” it said in a statement.

It added the strikes, in which Jordan took part, destroyed several Islamic State targets, including five armed vehicles, a supply depot, a command and control compound, a logistics compound, and eight occupied barracks.