White House says Iran policy unchanged; declines comment on letter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday that U.S. policy towards Iran has not changed.

Earnest was responding to questions about a letter reportedly sent from U.S. President Barack Obama to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Obama sent a letter to the Iranian leader last month describing their shared interested in the fight against the Islamic State.

Earnest said he could not comment on private correspondence between Obama and a world leader.