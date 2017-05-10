FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. defense chief says will address Turkish concerns in Syria
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. defense chief says will address Turkish concerns in Syria

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks at the opening of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, in this file photo dated February 17, 2017.Michael Dalder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PABRADE TRAINING AREA, Lithuania (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday he was confident the United States would be able to resolve tensions with Turkey over the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria, saying: "We’ll work out any of the concerns."

"We will work very closely with Turkey in support of their security on their southern border. It's Europe's southern border, and we’ll stay closely connected," Mattis told reporters during a visit to the Pabrade Training Area in Lithuania.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.