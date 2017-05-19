U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday the U.S.-led coalition was now encircling Islamic State fighters in their strongholds in a tactical shift before starting a military campaign to destroy them.

Also speaking at the Pentagon on Friday, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, said strikes against Syrian government-backed fighters this week were a "force protection measure," and would not happen again if U.S. forces are not threatened.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander; writing by Yara Bayoumy, editing by G Crosse)