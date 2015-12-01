FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 43 percent of Islamic State's oil revenues affected by U.S.-led strikes: Dunford
#World News
December 1, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

About 43 percent of Islamic State's oil revenues affected by U.S.-led strikes: Dunford

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman USMC General Joseph Dunford, Jr. looks at his notes before testifying at a Senate Armed Forces Committee hearing on "United States Strategy in the Middle East" in Washington October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 40 percent of Islamic State’s oil revenue has been affected by U.S.-led strikes over the past month, the top U.S. military officer said in testimony to a congressional committee on Tuesday.

“We estimate that approximately 43 percent of the revenue stream that ISIL derives from oil has been affected over the past 30 days,” said U.S. General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, using an acronym for the militant group.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu

