U.S. says Syria strikes not impacted by Turkey-Russia 'incident'
November 24, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says Syria strikes not impacted by Turkey-Russia 'incident'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition operations in Syria and Iraq are continuing “as planned,” despite Turkey’s shoot-down of a Russian warplane on Tuesday, said U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren, a spokesman for the U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State.

“This is an incident between the Russian and the Turkish governments. It is not an issue that involves the (U.S.-led coalition operations),” Warren told a Pentagon briefing, speaking via video-conference from Baghdad.

“Our combat operations against ISIL continue as planned and we are striking in both Iraq and Syria,” Warren said, using an acronym to refer to Islamic State.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey

