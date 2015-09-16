Russian support for Assad may worsen Syrian conflict: Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may aggravate the conflict in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday, recounting his message to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in a telephone call.

“I made clear that Russia’s continued support for Assad risks escalating the conflict and undermining our shared goal of fighting extremism if we do not also remain focused on finding the political solution,” Kerry said he told Lavrov in the call, which took place on Tuesday. He also told reporters the United States, which has said it will take in at least 10,000 Syrian refugees in the next year, may unveil other steps in the coming days.