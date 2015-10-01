FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Russian officials discuss ideas for air safety in Syria
#World News
October 1, 2015 / 7:04 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Russian officials discuss ideas for air safety in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Russian military officials spoke for a little over an hour on Thursday about how to improve the safety of air crews conducting simultaneous air strikes in Syria and agreed to consider each other’s proposals, a Pentagon spokesman said.

“Both sides agreed to consider the proposals and provide feedback in the coming days,” Peter Cook, the Pentagon spokesman, said in a news briefing.

Cook said Elissa Slotkin, an acting assistant secretary of defense who was on the call, had noted to the Russian officials U.S. concerns that Russian strikes so far had not targeted strongholds of Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Peter Cooney

