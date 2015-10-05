Russian incursion into Turkish air space was 'reckless': U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday that an incursion into Turkish air space last week by a Russian warplane was “reckless” and provocative.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the SU-30 fighter aircraft entered Turkish air space along the border with Syria “for a few seconds” on Saturday. The incident was condemned by NATO allies, and Ankara threatened to respond if provoked again.

“Frankly, we view this incursion as reckless,” State Department Mark Toner told reporters at a briefing.