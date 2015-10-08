FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry told Lavrov concerned Russia's targets in Syria not Islamic State: U.S. State Dept
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 8, 2015 / 7:07 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry told Lavrov concerned Russia's targets in Syria not Islamic State: U.S. State Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had a 30-minute telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on Thursday to express concern that Russia’s targets in Syria were not related to Islamic State.

“The Secretary repeated our concerns about the preponderance of targets that are being struck by Russian military forces that are not ISIL-related,” said spokesman John Kirby on Thursday, using an acronym for the militant group fighting within Syria.

There were “no tactical level decisions” made during the call, Kirby added.

He also said he could not confirm report that Russian missiles had crashed in Iran.

“I can’t confirm it but I think it points all the more towards the need to have proper de-confliction procedures in place.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Alexander; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.