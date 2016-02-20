FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Russia commit to further Syrian aid
February 20, 2016 / 6:22 PM / in 2 years

U.S., Russia commit to further Syrian aid

U.S. Foreign Secretary John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) attend the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) meeting in Munich, Germany, February 11, 2016, REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday and the two “recommitted” themselves to continued deliveries of aid to those affected by the war in Syria, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

They also discussed the progress negotiators in Geneva are making toward developing “modalities” toward a cessation of hostilities.

“Those modalities are not yet fully agreed upon, but both ministers appreciated the scope and attention to detail task force members applied in drafting them,” Kirby said.

“The Secretary ‎expressed his hope that a full cessation of hostilities could be achieved in the shortest timeframe possible,” he said.

Kerry also told Lavrov Washington is deeply concerned about Russia’s continued bombing of civilian targets, Kirby said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

