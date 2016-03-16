Kerry speaks with Russian counterpart ahead of Moscow visit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday ahead of his upcoming trip to Moscow, a call expected to touch on the 5-year-old conflict in Syria and the cessation of hostilities there, the State Department said.

Responding to questions about reports that Syrian Kurds are preparing to announce a federal system in northern Syria, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said Washington would not recognize any self-ruled, semi-autonomous zones in Syria.

Kerry told reporters on Tuesday he would visit Moscow next week for meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin.