a year ago
U.S.-Russia diplomacy on Syria still 'on life support': State Department
September 30, 2016 / 6:36 PM / a year ago

U.S.-Russia diplomacy on Syria still 'on life support': State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, making little progress toward restoring a ceasefire in Syria but leaving the door open for further contacts, the State Department said.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the United States remained "on the verge" of suspending bilateral contacts with Russia on Syria. But he said there was enough substance to the conversation that Washington did not want to walk away yet.

The U.S.-Russia diplomatic process on Syria "is on life support, but it's not flat-lined yet," Toner told a news briefing.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
