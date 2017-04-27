U.S. blacklists Saudi man for leading Islamic State affiliate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday blacklisted a Saudi man who it said was the Syria-based deputy leader of Islamic State's affiliate in Saudi Arabia, the State Department said in a statement.

Mubarak Mohammed A Alotaibi, a 31-year-old Saudi citizen, was named a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist," the State Department said. The action freezes any assets he might have in the United States, and Americans are not allowed to deal with him.