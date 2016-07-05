FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kerry, Saudi minister discuss fight against Islamic State: State Department
#World News
July 5, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Kerry, Saudi minister discuss fight against Islamic State: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) gestures next to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a meeting on Syria in Geneva, Switzerland May 2, 2016.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held an impromptu meeting on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and talked about the need to defeat Islamic State a day after suicide bombers struck three Saudi cities, the U.S. State Department said.

Kerry and Jubeir also discussed the need for a political transition in Syria, the situation in Libya, the effort to reach a political resolution in Yemen and recent developments between the Israelis and Palestinians, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

