Kerry, Saudi minister discuss fight against Islamic State: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held an impromptu meeting on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and talked about the need to defeat Islamic State a day after suicide bombers struck three Saudi cities, the U.S. State Department said.

Kerry and Jubeir also discussed the need for a political transition in Syria, the situation in Libya, the effort to reach a political resolution in Yemen and recent developments between the Israelis and Palestinians, the department said in a statement.