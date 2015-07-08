FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State targeted in 25 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement
#World News
July 8, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 25 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 25 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday in the latest round of daily attacks on the militant group, a coalition statement said.

Fourteen strikes hit targets near the Iraqi cities of Fallujah, Haditha, Kirkuk, Makhmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tel Afar, according to the combined Joint Task Force statement issued on Wednesday. Tactical units, fighting positions, weapons and car bombs were hit.

In Syria, 11 air strikes hit tactical units, vehicles and fighting positions near the cities of Hasaka, Raqqa, Kobani and Tel Abyad.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
