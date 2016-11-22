FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Pentagon says air strike killed 'senior al Qaeda leader' in Syria
#World News
November 22, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 9 months ago

Pentagon says air strike killed 'senior al Qaeda leader' in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An air strike carried out by the United States last week killed Abu Afghan Al-Masri, a "senior al Qaeda leader," near Sarmada, Syria, on Nov. 18, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said on Tuesday.

Cook, speaking during a press briefing, told reporters that Al-Masri, an Egyptian, originally joined al Qaeda in Afghanistan and later moved to it's Syrian affiliate.

"He had ties to terrorist groups operating throughout Southwest Asia including groups responsible for attacking U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan and those plotting to attack the West," Cook said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese

