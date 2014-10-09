FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
After airstrikes, U.S. says Kurds still seem to control Syrian border town
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2014 / 12:44 PM / 3 years ago

After airstrikes, U.S. says Kurds still seem to control Syrian border town

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kurdish forces appear to be holding out against Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town of Kobani, the U.S. military said on Thursday, following fresh U.S. airstrikes in the area against a militant training camp and fighters.

“U.S. Central Command continues to monitor the situation in Kobani closely. Indications are that Kurdish militia there continue to control most of the city and are holding out against ISIL,” it said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

The statement comes as a monitoring group said on Thursday the U.S.-led airstrikes have failed to halt the advance of Islamic State fighters, who it said have seized more than a third of Kobani, near the Syrian border with Turkey.

The five latest U.S. airstrikes, conducted Wednesday and Thursday, damaged an Islamic State training camp and destroyed one of the militant group’s support buildings as well as two vehicles, U.S. Central Command said. They also hit one large unit and one small unit of militant fighters, it added.

The U.S. bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft used in the attacks left the area safely, according to the statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.