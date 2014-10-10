FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military says conducts nine airstrikes in Syria, most near Kobani
#World News
October 10, 2014 / 1:29 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. military says conducts nine airstrikes in Syria, most near Kobani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military conducted nine airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Syria during the past two days, including seven strikes near the border town of Kobani, U.S. Central Command said on Friday.

Two strikes on Thursday and Friday hit southeast of Kobani, destroying two Islamic State training facilities, it said in a statement. Four others hit south of the town near Syria’s border with Turkey, striking vehicles, a tank and two small units of Islamic State fighters, the U.S. military said.

The seventh strike hit northeast of Kobani, and two struck other cities in Syria, Dayr az Zawr and al Hasakah. One other strike in Iraq hit near Baghdad, U.S. Central Command said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

