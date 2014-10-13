FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Saudi Arabia hit militant targets in Syria: U.S. military
October 13, 2014 / 1:53 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., Saudi Arabia hit militant targets in Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Saudi Arabia launched eight airstrikes on Sunday and Monday against Islamic State targets in Syria, including seven near Kobani, the U.S. military’s Central Command said.

Four strikes southwest of Kobani hit Islamic State units and destroyed a machine gun firing position, while three strikes northeast of Kobani struck a militant unit and damaged a staging location and several buildings, Centcom said in a statement. Another strike hit an Islamic State garrison northwest of Raqqa, it said.

Reporting by Jim Loney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

