U.S. leads 24 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: statement
January 13, 2016 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. leads 24 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: statement

A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged two dozen strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the military coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

Sixteen strikes in Iraq were concentrated in Mosul, Ramadi and Kisik, where they hit four of the militant group’s tactical units and destroyed four of its bunkers, among other damage, the coalition said in the statement, released on Wednesday.

In Syria, eight strikes near five cities destroyed an IS excavator and oil booster pump generator as well as fighting positions, vehicles and other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

