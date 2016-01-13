U.S. leads 24 strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged two dozen strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the military coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

Sixteen strikes in Iraq were concentrated in Mosul, Ramadi and Kisik, where they hit four of the militant group’s tactical units and destroyed four of its bunkers, among other damage, the coalition said in the statement, released on Wednesday.

In Syria, eight strikes near five cities destroyed an IS excavator and oil booster pump generator as well as fighting positions, vehicles and other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said.