January 19, 2016 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 24 strikes in Syria, Iraq: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and it allies staged two dozen strikes against the Islamic State militant group in Syria and Iraq on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force overseeing the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 21 strikes centered near Ramadi, where nine of the strikes hit various targets, including an Islamic State petroleum oil and lubricant tank. Other strikes near Al Huwayja, Kisik, Mosul, Qayyara and Sinjar hit several tactical units, fighting positions and other targets, the statement released on Tuesday said.

Three strikes near Ayn Isa and Al Hasaka in Syria destroyed two fighting positions and hit two tactical units, the statement added.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

