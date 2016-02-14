U.S., allies conduct 27 strikes in Syria, Iraq against IS, U.S. military says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 27 strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq on Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force overseeing the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 25 attacks were carried out near nine cities, six of them near Ramadi, striking Islamic State tactical units and destroying Islamic State staging areas, fighting positions and assembly areas.

Near Mosul, 12 strikes hit two separate tactical units and other targets and destroyed 12 fighting positions and a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

In Syria, one strike near Al Hawl and another near Al Hasakah struck tactical units and destroyed a tunnel and a building used by the group.