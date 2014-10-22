FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon confirms Islamic State captured bundle of supplies meant for Kurds
October 22, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon confirms Islamic State captured bundle of supplies meant for Kurds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday two bundles of military supplies for Kurdish fighters in the Syrian town of Kobani went astray during an air drop earlier this week, with one destroyed later by an air strike and the other taken by Islamic State militants.

“Yesterday we announced that one resupply bundle went astray and was destroyed. We have since relooked at that and we have determined that a second bundle also went astray and probably fell into enemy hands,” said Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman.

Twenty-six other bundles of supplies were dropped to Kurds in the besieged city and reached their targets, he said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott

