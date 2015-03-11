FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. may be unable to defend U.S.-backed Syria fighters from Assad
March 11, 2015 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. may be unable to defend U.S.-backed Syria fighters from Assad

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The President's Request for Authorization to Use Force Against ISIS: Military and Diplomatic Efforts" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not appear to have clear-cut legal authority to protect Syrian rebels it trains from attack by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, even if Congress approves new war powers, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

Still, Carter said a final determination has not been made.

“My understanding of that question is that we don’t foresee that happening any time soon, but a legal determination, I’m told by the lawyers, has not been made, whether we would have authority to do that or not,” he told a Senate hearing.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Patricia Zengerle and David Alexander

