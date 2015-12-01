U.S. special forces to Syria is 'for starters': Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military is eager to do more in Syria to help enable local forces combat Islamic State and could expand beyond a previously announced deployment of up to 50 special operations forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday.

“That’s for starters,” Carter told a hearing before the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

“If we find more forces that we can enable in this way we’re prepared to do more ... I have every reason to believe the president will allow us to do more and authorize us to do more when we have more opportunities.”