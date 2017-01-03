FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S.-led coalition carried out flights to support Turkish forces in Syria
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Tracking food by blockchain
Tracking food by blockchain
#World News
January 3, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 8 months ago

U.S.-led coalition carried out flights to support Turkish forces in Syria

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from Aviano Air Base, Italy, is seen at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, after being deployed, in this U.S. Air Force handout picture taken August 9, 2015.U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Michael Battles/Handout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition carried out flights in support of Turkish forces near the Islamic State-controlled Syrian town of al-Bab last week but did not carry out air strikes, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said on Tuesday.

The flights were meant as a "visible show of force," Cook said,

"My understanding is that last week there was a request when some Turkish forces came under fire for air support and there... were flights conducted by the coalition at that time," Cook said.

The U.S.-led coalition has been reluctant to provide support to NATO member Turkey for its advance towards al-Bab. Turkey recently called on the coalition to provide air support for Turkish-backed troops besieging the town.

Rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to al-Bab for weeks under the "Euphrates Shield" operation launched by Turkey nearly four months ago to sweep the Sunni Muslim hardliners and Kurdish fighters from its Syrian border.

A U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the flights took place on Thursday.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Alistair Bell

