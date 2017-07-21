FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
24 minutes ago
Russia not reason for U.S. ending CIA arms to Syria rebels: general
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 24 minutes ago

Russia not reason for U.S. ending CIA arms to Syria rebels: general

1 Min Read

ASPEN, Colo. (Reuters) - A U.S. decision to halt a CIA program equipping and training certain rebel groups fighting the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was not done as a concession to Assad ally Russia, a top U.S. general said on Friday.

"At least from what I know about that program and the decision to end it, (it was) absolutely not a sop to the Russians," U.S. Army General Raymond Thomas, head of the Special Operations Command, told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Earlier this week a U.S. official said the decision was part of an effort by the Trump administration to improve relations with Russia.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Jonathan Landay; editing by Grant McCool

