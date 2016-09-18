U.S. military 'pretty sure' Syrian forces hit in strike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. military official said he was "pretty sure" the targets hit in a halted coalition-led air strike on Saturday were Syrian forces, and that the attack was carried out using U.S. intelligence after days spent tracking potential targets.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the incident had taken place at around 11 a.m. ET and lasted about half an hour. It was halted immediately after the coalition was notified by the Russians, the official said.