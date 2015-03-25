U.S. supporting operations in Tikrit: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing intelligence and surveillance support for operations in Tikrit against Islamic State militants, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters he had no comment on additional policy decisions related to operations there.

Iraqi President Fouad Massoum on Wednesday said he expected the U.S.-led coalition would soon carry out air strikes in Tikrit. The Pentagon on Wednesday declined to comment on Massoum’s prediction, but confirmed the United States had started intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance flights over Tikrit.