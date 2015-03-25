FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. supporting operations in Tikrit: White House
March 25, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. supporting operations in Tikrit: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing intelligence and surveillance support for operations in Tikrit against Islamic State militants, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters he had no comment on additional policy decisions related to operations there.

Iraqi President Fouad Massoum on Wednesday said he expected the U.S.-led coalition would soon carry out air strikes in Tikrit. The Pentagon on Wednesday declined to comment on Massoum’s prediction, but confirmed the United States had started intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance flights over Tikrit.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

