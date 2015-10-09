U.S. program to train, equip Syrian rebels not ending: U.S. official

Rebel fighters demonstrate their skills during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. military program to train and equip Syrian rebels is not “ending” but is instead being refocused, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday, ahead of an announcement on overhauling the troubled U.S. effort.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reporters traveling with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, said some U.S. training and vetting of Syrian forces would continue. The official did not elaborate.