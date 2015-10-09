FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. program to train, equip Syrian rebels not ending: U.S. official
#Politics
October 9, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. program to train, equip Syrian rebels not ending: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rebel fighters demonstrate their skills during a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. military program to train and equip Syrian rebels is not "ending" but is instead being refocused, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday, ahead of an announcement on overhauling the troubled U.S. effort.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reporters traveling with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, said some U.S. training and vetting of Syrian forces would continue. The official did not elaborate.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
