U.S. says Turkey must do more to control its border with Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Tuesday named Turkey as one of the countries that needed to do more in the fight against Islamic State, including tightening control of its border with Syria.

“We all must do more. Turkey must do more to control its often porous border,” Carter told a congressional panel, noting that Saudi Arabia and Gulf states had been “preoccupied by the conflict in Yemen.”

Earlier, U.S. President Barack Obama said Turkey had made some progress in sealing its border with Syria but Islamic State was still exploiting gaps to bring in foreign fighters and sell oil.