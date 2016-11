FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said on Wednesday the plan to envelope Raqqa, Islamic State's main stronghold in Syria, would take place soon with the forces available and that talks continued with Turkey on the role it could play "further down the road."

"We intend to go there soon with the force that is capable of doing that and enveloping the city of Raqqa ... the final seizure of Raqqa, we continue to talk to Turkey about that and a possible role for Turkey in that further down the road," Carter said at a press conference.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali)