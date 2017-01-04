FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
U.S. likely to keep supporting Turkish troops near al-Bab: U.S. military
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. likely to keep supporting Turkish troops near al-Bab: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with Turkey about the future support the U.S. military will provide Turkish forces around al-Bab, Syria, a U.S. military spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that he expected the assistance to continue.

"There have been discussions at the diplomatic level about the way ahead," Air Force Colonel John Dorrian, a spokesman for the coalition fighting Islamic State, told Pentagon reporters.

"We do expect that there will be some ongoing support to Turkish operations in and around al-Bab," Dorrian said, confirming the U.S. warplanes had supported Turkish forces near the town last week. He declined to say what U.S. support was available but said Turkish officials knew what was on offer.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.