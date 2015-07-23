FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: no comment on reported air base deal with Turkey
#Politics
July 23, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

White House: no comment on reported air base deal with Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama hosts a bilateral meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO Summit at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said U.S. President Barack Obama and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed joint efforts to fight Islamic State militants, but a spokesman declined to say whether they reached a new agreement over the use of an air base in Incirlik.

Local media in Turkey reported such an agreement had been finalized late Wednesday night, but Reuters could not confirm the report. The two leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday.

Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson

