3 months ago
U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurds could have 'negative result' for U.S., PM says
#World News
May 10, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurds could have 'negative result' for U.S., PM says

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during the opening ceremony of IDEFÕ17, the 13th International Defence Industry Fair, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 9, 2017.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday that a U.S. decision to arm the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia fighting Islamic State in Syria would have consequences and a "negative result" for Washington.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara before departing for London, Yildirim said he could not imagine the United States having to choose between Turkey's strategic partnership and a terrorist organization.

"The U.S. administration still has chances to consider Turkey's sensitivities on the PKK. If there is a decision otherwise, this will surely have consequences and will yield a negative result for the U.S. as well," Yildirim said.

Turkey views the YPG as the Syrian extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984 and is considered a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey and Europe.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

