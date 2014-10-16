FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. upbeat about talks on Turkey's role against Islamic State
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 16, 2014 / 6:03 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. upbeat about talks on Turkey's role against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and Turkey on a possible Turkish role in combating the Islamic State military group went “very, very well,” the Pentagon said on Thursday but declined to comment on what Turkey may actually do.

“The discussions went very, very well. They did center around looking for other ways and other contributions that Turkey can commit to this,” Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters. “The discussions were positive, we think ... our team’s coming away with, I think, a general good report here but I wouldn’t get ahead of anything Turkey may or may not do.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.