U.S. upbeat about talks on Turkey's role against Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and Turkey on a possible Turkish role in combating the Islamic State military group went “very, very well,” the Pentagon said on Thursday but declined to comment on what Turkey may actually do.

“The discussions went very, very well. They did center around looking for other ways and other contributions that Turkey can commit to this,” Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, told reporters. “The discussions were positive, we think ... our team’s coming away with, I think, a general good report here but I wouldn’t get ahead of anything Turkey may or may not do.”